Pune: Development plan looks like Rs 1,000 cr 'scam', says BJP's Shelar

A proposed plan by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority to lift reservations from some areas of Maval tehsil is detrimental to small farmers and ''looks like a Rs 1,000 crore scam'', BJP MLA Ashish Shelar alleged on Friday.

Speaking at a BJP function in Kamshet in Pune, Shelar claimed the PMRDA's proposed development plan would only benefit big farmers or developers who will use ''the name of proxy farmers''.

''The proposed development plan of PMRDA looks like a scam worth Rs 1,000 crore. Reservations are going to be lifted in the name of development. However, some developers using the name of proxy farmers would benefit, not actual small farmers of Maval tehsil,'' he claimed.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which make up the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, would benefit from the plan, he added. Meanwhile, NCP Pune city unit president and former mayor Prashant Jagtap termed the allegations as laughable, and asked the BJP leader to submit proof.

''When we (NCP) were in the power in Pune Municipal Corporation between 2007 and 2017, the development plan of the city was snatched away by the then Devendra Fadnavis government. The then guardian minister justified the state government's action by alleging Rs 25,000 crore scam and even sought a CBI inquiry. However, the BJP, which was in power in the state as well as at the Centre, could not initiate any probe,'' Jagtap said.

He said the DP has been planned well and small issues that might come up would be handled by PMRDA.

Shelar is leveling allegations as Zilla Parishad and civic polls are round the corner, the NCP leader added.

