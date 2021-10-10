Left Menu

Coal crisis: Centre's policy to turn blind eye to every problem could prove fatal, says Sisodia

It is sad that a Union cabinet minister has adopted such irresponsible approach, Sisodia said at a press conference.This clearly show that the central government is making excuses to run away from crisis.They had done the same thing when the country grappled under an oxygen shortage. They try to prove states wrong instead, Sisodia said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 16:36 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the Centre is not ready to accept that there is a coal crisis and its policy to turn a blind eye to every problem could prove fatal for the country.

"Union Power Minister R K Singh today said there isn't any coal crisis and that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not have written a letter to the prime minister on the issue. It is said that a Union cabinet minister has adopted such irresponsible approach," Sisodia said at a press conference.

This clearly shows that the central government is making excuses to ''run away'' from the crisis.

"They had done the same thing when the country grappled under an oxygen shortage. They would not even accept that there is a problem. They try to prove states wrong instead," Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

