Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take part in 'antim ardaas' of deceased farmers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday to take part in the 'antim ardaas' of farmers who died in the violence there on October 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 08:36 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take part in 'antim ardaas' of deceased farmers
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday to take part in the 'antim ardaas' of farmers who died in the violence there on October 3. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Lakhimpur Kheri along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party leader Deepender Hooda and met families of deceased farmers earlier on October 6.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021