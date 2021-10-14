Punjab, Haryana governors greet people on eve of Dussehra

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday greeted people on the eve of Dussehra, saying the festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil and shows us the way of ideal and virtuous living.

In his message, the Punjab governor said the festival surpassed communal barriers and provided an opportunity to the people to reinforce their bonds of brotherhood, amity and goodwill.

''Our nation has an age-old tradition of celebrating Dussehra that symbolises the triumph of good over evil and shows us the way of ideal and virtuous living to carve out a healthy and harmonious society,'' Purohit was quoted as saying in an official release.

The Punjab governor also exhorted people that during the festivities one must observe COVID-19 guidelines and ensure a clean and green Dussehra this year.

Extending his warm greetings to the people of the state on Dussehra eve, Haryana Governor Dattatreya urged them to celebrate the festival by following coronavirus guidelines.

Dattatreya said Dussehra symbolises the victory of truth over falsehood, and good over evil.

The burning of Ravana's effigy not only indicates the victory of good over evil but also reinforces the need to eliminate social evils and create an atmosphere of fraternity and peace, said Dattatreya according to an official statement.

''We all should take a pledge to follow the path of truth, non-violence, and great ideals shown by Lord Ram. It will help us to enhance social harmony and build an ideal nation and society,” said Dattatreya.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also extended greetings to the people on the eve of Dussehra.

In a message released here, Khattar said that Dussehra is a symbol of victory of good over evil.

''This festival is an inspiration to all of us to bury all evils and embrace the path of virtues and goodness,'' he said.

The chief minister urged the people to celebrate the pious festival with gaiety while adhering to the social distancing norms amid the pandemic.

He hoped that the festival brings peace and prosperity to the people of the state.

