Representative of Dalit community or OBC must be made UP assembly dy-speaker: Apna Dal (S)

Apna Dal-Sonelal, an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday demanded that a representative of the Dalit community or other backward classes OBC be made the deputy speaker of the assembly.Apna Dal S working national president and legislative council member Ashish Patel in a statement said that no public representative belonging to the Dalit community or OBC is currently holds the post of assembly speaker or legislative council chairman.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:03 IST
Apna Dal-Sonelal, an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday demanded that a representative of the Dalit community or other backward classes (OBC) be made the deputy speaker of the assembly.

Apna Dal (S) working national president and legislative council member Ashish Patel in a statement said that no public representative belonging to the Dalit community or OBC is currently holds the post of assembly speaker or legislative council chairman. In such a situation, an MLA from one of these classes should be made the deputy speaker of the legislative assembly, he said. The election for deputy speaker is to be held during the special assembly session on October 18. Patel said that backward classes and Dalits have played an important role in forming the NDA government at the Centre and the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP state leadership should seriously consider this demand of Apna Dal (S), he said Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel is serving as minister of state for commerce and industry at the Centre.

