Left Menu

Mahmudabad MLA Narendra Singh Verma declared SP candidate for Dy Speaker post

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-10-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 20:39 IST
Mahmudabad MLA Narendra Singh Verma declared SP candidate for Dy Speaker post
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party has declared Narendra Singh Verma, MLA from Mahmudabad constituency, as its candidate for the post of deputy speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The election is slated during the assembly session convened here on Monday.

“Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has declared Narendra Singh Verma, MLA from Mahmudabad (Sitapur), as the candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker,” party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement issued by the SP headquarters on Saturday.

All the MLAs of Samajwadi Party have been asked to compulsorily remain present in the party office on Sunday (October 17) as a special session of the assembly has been convened on October 18 for the election of deputy speaker of the legislative assembly, it said.

Principal Secretary of legislative assembly Pradeep Kumar Dubey said Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit has fixed October 18 as the date for the election of deputy speaker of the 17th Vidhan Sabha.

The election will be held in the Vidhan Sabha Hall from 11 am to 1 pm.

PTI SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021