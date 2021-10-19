Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami, Bhatt as heavy rains lash U'khand

Eds With more info New DelhiDehradun, Oct 19 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state hit hard by incessant rains.

Updated: 19-10-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 10:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state hit hard by incessant rains. The chief minister briefed Modi about the situation and said the administration is fully alert. Modi assured Dhami of all necessary help to deal with the situation.

Modi also spoke to Union minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the state, in this regard, official sources said. Five people, including three laborers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday.

State authorities have advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

