Left Menu

Nehru a big hurdle in realising goals of RSS, BJP: Cong leader Wasnik

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru remains one of the biggest hurdles in realising the goals of the BJP and the RSS and till the time ideals of Indias first prime minister are alive, the Constitution and democracy in the country will remain intact, senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik said on Wednesday.Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress general secretary said in 2014, it was felt that the new leadership on the political horizon would provide a fresh direction to the country, but this did not happen.But then he was not a leader neta, but an actor abhineta.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:31 IST
Nehru a big hurdle in realising goals of RSS, BJP: Cong leader Wasnik
  • Country:
  • India

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru remains one of the biggest hurdles in realising the goals of the BJP and the RSS and till the time ideals of India's first prime minister are alive, the Constitution and democracy in the country will remain intact, senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik said on Wednesday.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress general secretary said in 2014, it was felt that the new leadership on the political horizon would provide a fresh direction to the country, but this did not happen.

“But then he was not a leader (neta), but an actor (abhineta). And even as an actor, he proved to be a villain (khalnayak) than a hero (nayak). This is the misfortune of the country,” Wasnik said, without naming Modi.

He was speaking at an event where a lecture on Nehru was organised.

“Jawaharlal Nehru is one of the biggest hurdles in realising the goals of the BJP and the RSS. Till the time the ideas of Jawaharlal Nehru are alive, the Indian Constitution, the Indian democracy will remain undisturbed,” the former Union minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, his party colleague and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said Nehru's book 'Discovery of India' has a very important sentence that ''scientific approach and scientific temper should be the way of life''. Scientific perspective and scientific temper is Nehru's concept, Chavan claimed.

“But the Modi government has trampled everything and is trying to take forward regressive thinking. The attack on Nehru ji and his thinking is aimed at attacking the tradition of the Congress. Which is why there are attacks (on Nehru),” he said.

Chavan, a former Union minister, listed out the achievements of Nehru and the work done by him during his tenure as PM, especially in the area of science and technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021