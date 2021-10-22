Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to kick off 'Pratigya Yatra' from UP's Barabanki: Congress

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:35 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to kick off 'Pratigya Yatra' from UP's Barabanki: Congress
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will flag off three 'Pratigya Yatras' from Barabanki on Saturday to take to the people various resolutions adopted by the party ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

On the occasion, she will elaborate on the seven resolutions made to the people of UP apart from the election manifesto, former MP and party in-charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia told the media here on Friday.

The three yatras going in different routes -- from Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura, and Varanasi to Rae Bareli -- will be taken out from October 23 to November 1, he said.

The yatra on the Varanasi to Rae Bareli route covering the Awadh region will be led by former MP Pramod Tiwari, while the Barabanki-Bundelkhand route will be led by Punia and former Union minister of state Pradeep Jain Aditya.

The yatra on the Saharanpur-Mathura route covering the western parts of the state will be presided by former Union minister Salman Khurshid and senior party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Chairman of the party's media department and former state minister Nasimuddin Siddiqui and Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra, former MP and chairman of the strategy and planning committee Rajesh Mishra gave details about the yatra and its route.

Siddiqui said the Congress, in its first resolution, has promised 40 percent of ticket distribution to women in the 2022 elections and has pledged to give smartphones to girl students who clear intermediate exams along with electric scooters to girls who are college graduates.

The details about the remaining six pledges will be announced at the time of launching the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki, he added.

The decision to go ahead with these yatras was taken at a meeting headed by Vadra last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

