Left Menu

Hill body yet to submit report on expenses: Bengal governor

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:30 IST
Hill body yet to submit report on expenses: Bengal governor
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday claimed that the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), which was formed in 2012, is yet to submit any report on expenditure of funds received from the Centre or the West Bengal government.

He maintained that no audit has been carried out on the accounts of GTA.

''A report on the expenditure of the GTA should have been presented before the governor, but nothing of that sort happened in the last 10 years,'' Dhankhar told reporters at Bagdogra airport here, wrapping up his 10-day stay at Darjeeling.

Dhankhar had in June said in Darjeeling that he will ensure a special audit of the hill administrative body's accounts by the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India), claiming to have received serious complaints about its functioning.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration – an autonomous district council -- was formed in 2012 to govern Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong and some moujas of Siliguri subdivision.

Dhankhar, who has had regular run-ins with the ruling Trinamool Congress dispensation in the state since he took charge as governor in July 2019, further stated that the West Bengal government is yet to come out with a report on alleged financial irregularities in purchase of medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mamata Banerjee government had ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in August 2020 and a three-member committee was subsequently set up for the purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021