TRS plenary on Oct 25; KCR set to emerge party Prez unopposed

The stage is set for Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s plenary meeting on October 25 with the election of the party’s president being one of the main agendas.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to be elected unopposed as the party’s president as there were no nominations other than that of KCR.

“To mark #20Years of existence of #TRSParty. The celebrations will be SkyRocketing from tomorrow. Had a visit to see the proceedings for tomorrow’s #TRSPartyPlenary at Hitex along with #TeamKCR, TRS Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar tweeted.

The party which just began its journey with just Rao in 2001 completed 20 years of its existence.

TRS party working president KT Rama Rao earlier said as per the party bylaws, the party president's election should be held every two years and also it is a tradition to organise the party plenary on April 27 every year marking the party’s foundation day.

However, both of them could not take place for last 3 years due to Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years.

