Left Menu

Greek socialist party leader dies at 57 after battle with cancer

Fofi Gennimata, leader of Greece's socialist opposition Movement for Change, died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. The death of Gennimata, who was to turn 57 next month, was announced by the Evangelismos hospital where she had been receiving treatment since Oct. 12.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:49 IST
Greek socialist party leader dies at 57 after battle with cancer
  • Country:
  • Greece

Fofi Gennimata, leader of Greece's socialist opposition Movement for Change, died on Monday after a long battle with cancer.

The death of Gennimata, who was to turn 57 next month, was announced by the Evangelismos hospital where she had been receiving treatment since Oct. 12. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was shocked to learn of Gennimata's death, and a day of national mourning was declared for Wednesday, when her funeral will be held, his office said.

Mitsotakis, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit on Monday, will be changing his schedule to return to Greece on Tuesday evening, it said. His planned tour of Greek islands scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday was also cancelled. "Fofi was a fighter, battling against the health issues she faced with dignity," Mitsotakis said in a statement. "She became a symbol of courage for all women, and all men, who are sorely tested by serious illness."

Gennimata had her first cancer diagnosis in 2008. Tributes from across the political spectrum poured in for Gennimata, who had been making public appearances until shortly before being hospitalised.

White roses were left at her seat in parliament as lawmakers observed a minute's silence. Gennimata was elected leader of the former ruling PASOK party in 2015, and in 2017 was appointed president of the Movement for Change, a coalition of centre-left parties that was formed around PASOK.

She was the daughter of Georgios Gennimatas, who was a founder member of PASOK, which was dominant in Greece in the 1980s and 1990s. A mother of three, Gennimatas was first elected to parliament in 2000.

Pavlos Christidis, a close aide: "There are times when words are unnecessary. You were the bright smile which touched our soul, our guide, our beacon in the dark. Thank you for the laughs and the journey. Part of my heart left today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021