Left Menu

Mali expels West African bloc envoy -foreign ministry

Mali's transitional government has given the special representative from West Africa's main regional bloc 72 hours to leave the country over "actions incompatible with his status", the foreign ministry said on Monday. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been pressing Mali to respect its commitment to hold presidential and legislative elections next February following last year's military coup.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:13 IST
Mali expels West African bloc envoy -foreign ministry

Mali's transitional government has given the special representative from West Africa's main regional bloc 72 hours to leave the country over "actions incompatible with his status", the foreign ministry said on Monday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been pressing Mali to respect its commitment to hold presidential and legislative elections next February following last year's military coup. Mali's interim authorities have pushed back, saying this week that they would confirm a date for elections after national consultations in December.

It was not immediately clear why the ECOWAS representative, Hamidou Boly, was expelled. Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who chairs the bloc, visited Mali's capital Bamako earlier this month to push for elections to be held on time. ECOWAS has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for Mali's M5-RFP political coalition, which led anti-government protests that culminated in last year's coup, accused Boly of supporting the former regime, and called on the government to withdraw the country from ECOWAS. Reuters was not immediately able to reach Boly to respond to the allegations.

"He is an enemy of Mali, he is against Mali, he is here to divide us and not to unite us," said M5-RFP spokesperson Jeamille Bittar. Mali's transition back to democracy following the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020 is being closely watched in a region that has seen several recent military coups and where Islamist militancy is on the rise.

The process was dealt a setback in May when the colonel who led the initial coup, Assimi Goita, ordered the arrest of the interim president and then took over the role himself. "Mali reiterates the willingness of the government to maintain dialogue with ECOWAS and to work together for the success of the transition," the foreign ministry's statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021