Left Menu

China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen

Earlier in October, Tai pledged to exclude some Chinese imports from tariffs while pressing Beijing over its failure to keep some promises made in a "Phase 1" trade deal made under the Trump administration.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 08:40 IST
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen

China's Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Oct. 26 via video call and talked about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations, according to a statement from China's commerce ministry.

Yellen "frankly raised issues of concern," the U.S. Treasury later said in a short separate statement, which did not elaborate on the concerns but added that Yellen looked forward to future discussions with Liu. Both sides said it was important for the two countries to strengthen communication and coordination on macroeconomic policies, according to the Chinese side's readout.

China also expressed its concerns over U.S. tariffs and the fair treatment of Chinese companies, it said. Liu, who has led China's negotiations in Sino-U.S. trade talks since former U.S. President Donald Trump embarked on a trade war with Beijing, has held talks with both Yellen and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai earlier this year.

Increased engagement between the trade and economic chiefs of the world's largest economies since Joe Biden became U.S. president in January comes even as the U.S. administration criticises Beijing on human rights abuses and seeks to rally other rich nations to form a united front against China. Earlier in October, Tai pledged to exclude some Chinese imports from tariffs while pressing Beijing over its failure to keep some promises made in a "Phase 1" trade deal made under the Trump administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021