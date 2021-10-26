Nearly 12 pc polling till 10 am in 3rd phase of local body elections in Alwar, Dholpur

Nearly 12 percent voter turnout was registered in the early hours of polling to elect Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad members in Dholpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The polling began amid tight security arrangements at 8 am and 11.88 percent polling was recorded till 10 am, a spokesperson of the State Election Commission said. The elections for Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members are being conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling was held on October 20 and the second phase was on October 23.

A total of 7.86 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise in both districts in the third phase from 8 am to 5 pm.

Counting of votes will be held at the district headquarters on October 29.

