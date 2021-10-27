U.S. comedian Mort Sahl dead at age 94 -New York Times
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-10-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 03:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. comedian Mort Sahl, widely considered the father of modern political satire, has died at the age of 94, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper quoted a friend who said Sahl died at his home near San Francisco.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York Times
- U.S.
- San Francisco
Advertisement