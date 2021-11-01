Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

FBI, other agencies did not heed mounting warnings of Jan. 6 riot -Washington Post

The FBI and other key law enforcement agencies failed to act on a host of tips and other information ahead of Jan. 6 that signaled a potentially violent event might unfold that day at the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Post reported on Sunday. Among the information that came officials' way in the weeks before what turned into a riot as lawmakers met to certify the results of November's presidential election was a Dec. 20 tip to the FBI that supporters of then-President Donald Trump were discussing online how to sneak guns into Washington to "overrun" police and arrest members of Congress, according to internal bureau documents obtained by The Post.

U.S. has administered over 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States had administered 422,070,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures were up from the 420,657,683 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.

Biden tested negative for COVID on Saturday -source

U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the matter. His spokesperson, Jen Psaki, on Sunday disclosed that she had tested positive for COVID but said she had not seen the president since Tuesday. Biden's test was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the person familiar with the matter said.

Biden says 'God willing,' Build Back Better bill will be voted on this week

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his Build Back Better bill will be voted on sometime this week, "God willing." The bill includes nearly $2 trillion in taxes and spending that Biden believes will help rebuild the economy after the COVID-19 crisis.

American Airlines cancels nearly 850 flights on Sunday

American Airlines canceled nearly 850 domestic and international flights on Sunday, citing staffing shortages and unfavorable weather, pushing total cancellations to 1,739 and counting since Friday. A spokeswoman for American, the world's largest airline, said the company had canceled 848 flights as of 3:00 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) Sunday, more than 16% of its total. That follows 548 trips canceled by American on Saturday, and 343 on Friday. Sunday's figure could change as the day goes on.

U.S. Senator Sanders working to get prescription drug price provision in social spending bill

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders was working on getting a provision to lower prescription drug prices into the $1.75 trillion social spending bill pending in the U.S. Congress before a vote by the House of Representatives, with President Joe Biden expressing optimism the bill will come up for a vote this week. Biden was dealt a setback on Thursday as the House abandoned plans for a vote on an infrastructure bill before his departure to Europe for an international summit https://www.reuters.com/subjects/g20 with other world leaders, with progressive Democrats seeking more time to consider his call for a separate $1.75 trillion plan to address climate measures, preschool and other social initiatives.

Southwest to probe pilot's use of anti-Biden insult during flight

Southwest Airlines on Sunday said it is investigating an incident in which a pilot allegedly said "Let's Go Brandon" - a phrase meant to insult U.S. President Joe Biden - over the intercom during a flight. In a statement posted to the company's official Twitter account, Southwest said it is "conducting an internal investigation" into the event, and "will address the situation directly with any employee involved."

White House spokesperson Psaki has COVID-19, last saw Biden on Tuesday

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, she said in a statement, adding she had last seen President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Psaki, 42, who stated she was vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, said she and the president sat outside more than 6 feet (1.8 m) apart and wore masks on Tuesday. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, said a person familiar with the matter.

Minneapolis voters to decide on scrapping police department, 18 months after George Floyd murder

Angela Harrelson points toward a blue angel painted on the pavement, marking the spot where a Minneapolis police officer murdered her nephew George Floyd and ignited a national police reform movement. "If a mental health worker or a social worker had been with the police the day my nephew died right here, he might very well still be alive today," Harrelson said. "I don't want to abolish the police, but we need to do something different."

Analysis-Texas abortion law critics warn conservatives of unintended consequences

As abortion providers backed by President Joe Biden's administration prepare for Monday's U.S. Supreme Court arguments in their challenge to a near-total ban on the procedure in Texas, they have found an unlikely ally: a right-leaning gun rights group. A "friend of the court" brief filed in the case by the Firearms Policy Coalition against Republican-governed Texas illustrates how the law's unique structure - enforcement by private individuals, not the state - has alarmed advocates for all kinds of constitutionally protected rights.

