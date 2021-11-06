Left Menu

BJP MP warns Congress after party leader held hostage at Haryana's Rohtak temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Sharma on Saturday threatened Congress and Haryana MP Deepender Hooda a day after BJP leader Manish Grover and other party leaders were allegedly kept hostage for seven hours at the Shiv temple in Rohtak and said that "if anyone tried to put hands on Grover then they would be chopped off".

ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 06-11-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 19:55 IST
BJP MP warns Congress after party leader held hostage at Haryana's Rohtak temple
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Sharma on Saturday threatened Congress and Haryana MP Deepender Hooda a day after BJP leader Manish Grover and other party leaders were allegedly kept hostage for seven hours at the Shiv temple in Rohtak and said that "if anyone tried to put hands on Grover then they would be chopped off". "Congress and Deepender Hooda should listen that if anyone dares to look towards Manish Grover (BJP leader) then we would take their eyes out," said Sharma.

"If they put hands on him then their hands will be chopped off," he added. Earlier on Friday, locals of Rohtak's Kiloi village released former Haryana minister Grover and other party leaders who were allegedly kept hostage for seven hours in the Shiv temple.

About two dozen leaders and workers, including Grover, and several others who came to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in Kedarnath live at the Kiloi's Shiv Temple, were allegedly taken hostage by farmers and villagers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021