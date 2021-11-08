Left Menu

Karnataka Congress to begin 'Padayatra' in Dec to demand implementation of Mekedatu Project

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that the party will go on a Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru in the first week of December to demand the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-11-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 05:24 IST
Karnataka Congress to begin 'Padayatra' in Dec to demand implementation of Mekedatu Project
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that the party will go on a Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru in the first week of December to demand the implementation of the Mekedatu project. Addressing a press conference Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Office in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, "Our government had designed the blueprint and had prepared the report of the Mekedatu project. The implementation of the project got delayed because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not approve the project."

He also said that the construction of this project will take place on the borders of Karnataka. "The only thing is we have to leave the water as per tribunal order. The government should take up this construction immediately. We are organising Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru," he said.

Taking a jibe at the Tamil Nadu government for opposing this project, Siddaramaiah said, "Tamil Nadu government has political reasons to oppose the Mekedatu project. Why should there be any problem if we utilise the excess water that flows into the sea? As a matter of fact, this balancing reservoir will help Tamil Nadu." DK Shivakumar, KPCC Chief who was also present at the press conference said that the project will help in electricity generation and drinking water facility. "It will help Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka. There is a necessity for the Mekedatu project. We are organising this yatra to put pressure on the central government."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai announced a protest fast against the decision of the Karnataka government to go ahead and build the Mekedatu dam. The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the Centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier too on July 12, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason the state government will stop the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
4
Apple testing 120Hz display for its next iPad mini

Apple testing 120Hz display for its next iPad mini

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021