Left Menu

Daughter of Philippines President Duterte joins new political party

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:51 IST
Daughter of Philippines President Duterte joins new political party
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday joined a new political party, just days out from a deadline to change candidates for 2022 elections, a party official said.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, withdrew this week from the contest for mayor of Davao city and has been leading national opinion polls of preferred candidates for the presidency, a post she has repeatedly said she was not interested in pursuing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021