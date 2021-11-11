Daughter of Philippines President Duterte joins new political party

The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday joined a new political party, just days out from a deadline to change candidates for 2022 elections, a party official said.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, withdrew this week from the contest for mayor of Davao city and has been leading national opinion polls of preferred candidates for the presidency, a post she has repeatedly said she was not interested in pursuing.

