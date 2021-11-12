Left Menu

Ranaut's comments on freedom struggle: MP Congress seeks police case

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday submitted a complaint to the police demanding action against actor Kangana Ranaut for reportedly stating that India won true Independence in 2014, when the Narendra Modi government came to power, and that the one obtained in 1947 was alms.A delegation of the party led by its general secretary and media in charge KK Mishra and including state spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta handed over an application against the actor at Habibganj police station here.

PTI | Bhopal/Indore | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:59 IST
Ranaut's comments on freedom struggle: MP Congress seeks police case
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday submitted a complaint to the police demanding action against actor Kangana Ranaut for reportedly stating that India won true Independence in 2014, when the Narendra Modi government came to power, and that the one obtained in 1947 was ''alms''.

A delegation of the party led by its general secretary and media in charge KK Mishra and including state spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta handed over an application against the actor at Habibganj police station here. They demanded that Ranaut be booked for spreading hatred and enmity among people, adding that her statement was an unpardonable sin against freedom fighters, revolutionaries, martyrs as well as former governments before 2014.

The application sought that she be charged sections 124 A (hatred or contempt), 504 (provocation to break peace) and 505 (promoting enmity) of the IPC, with Mishra telling PTI he would move court if the police failed to take action.

Earlier in the day, a group comprising the kin of freedom fighters had set afire an effigy of Ranaut on MG Road in Indore for her comments.

One of the protesters, Asha Govind Khadiwala, said Ranaut must apologise to the nation for hurting the valour and sacrifice of freedom fighters. The protesters later submitted a memorandum at the Indore divisional commissioner's office.

The actor had said at a recent event organised by a news channel that the Independence of the country in 1947 was not freedom but ''bheek'' (alms), while the country truly became free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021