China warns U.S. not to support Taiwan independence - Chinese foreign ministry

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken not to "send wrong signals" to Taiwan pro-independence forces, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Both men also spoke about the virtual meeting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden would have on Tuesday at Asia time.

