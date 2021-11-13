China warns U.S. not to support Taiwan independence - Chinese foreign ministry
13-11-2021
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken not to "send wrong signals" to Taiwan pro-independence forces, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Both men also spoke about the virtual meeting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden would have on Tuesday at Asia time.
