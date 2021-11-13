Odisha CM deplores ambush on Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik strongly condemned the “dastardly” militant attack on Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur on Saturday.

A commanding officer of the Assam Rifles, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the country's oldest paramilitary force were killed in a welter of IED blasts and burst of gunfire in Churachandpur district.

“Strongly condemn the dastardly attack on Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur,” Patnaik tweeted.

“My condolences for the bereaved families of the bravehearts and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)