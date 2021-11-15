Left Menu

Argentina opposition on track to win key Congress election races

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 15-11-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 05:48 IST
Argentina opposition on track to win key Congress election races
  Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's conservative opposition was on track to win in the major legislative swing election races on Sunday, official count data showed, a major blow for the ruling Peronist coalition which is likely to lose its majority in the Senate.

The conservative Juntos coalition was marginally ahead on 40.07% versus 38.4% for the ruling Frente de Todos party in the lower-house race in key province of Buenos Aires, a Peronist stronghold, with some 73% of the vote counted.

Juntos was also ahead in key swing Senate races, on track to erase the ruling party's majority in the upper chamber if the results remained unchanged.

