Argentina opposition on track to win key Congress election races

Argentina's conservative opposition was on track to win in the major legislative swing election races on Sunday, official count data showed, a major blow for the ruling Peronist coalition which is likely to lose its majority in the Senate.

The conservative Juntos coalition was marginally ahead on 40.07% versus 38.4% for the ruling Frente de Todos party in the lower-house race in key province of Buenos Aires, a Peronist stronghold, with some 73% of the vote counted.

Juntos was also ahead in key swing Senate races, on track to erase the ruling party's majority in the upper chamber if the results remained unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)