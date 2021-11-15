PM Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. He said Munda always struggled to protect the rights of tribes and to give impetus to the fight for independence. His contribution to the country will always be memorable, Modi said in a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. He said Munda always struggled to protect the rights of tribes and to give impetus to the fight for independence. His contribution to the country will always be memorable, Modi said in a tweet. The government has announced that Munda's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Born in the tribal belt of the undivided Bihar in 1875, he rallied tribals against the British colonial rule and conversion activities and died in 1900 in Ranchi jail.
