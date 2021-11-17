Left Menu

Mizoram, Meghalaya assure scribes to implement pension scheme for them soon

The governments of Mizoram and Meghalaya in separate programmes on Tuesday said efforts are on to implement pension schemes for journalists in their respective states.

The assurance was given on the occasion of ‘National Press Day’.

Mizoram Information and Public Relations Minister Lalruatkima said that the state government is giving priority to the welfare of scribes as they are the pillars of democracy. ''Efforts are being made to provide pensions to journalists. The pension scheme is under study by a group constituted especially for the purpose,'' he said at a programme to mark the day in Aizawl.

He said that the measure could not be expedited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Meghalaya capital Shillong, the state's Information and Public Relations Minister James PK Sangma said, “I would like to assure you that we will go ahead with the pension plan.'' Lauding the work of the media people during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sangma said although the deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong had announced that they would be recognised as frontline workers, it is yet to be officially notified.

It will be done soon, he said.

