Delhi: Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni visits 10 Janpath

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni who is in the national capital visited 10 Janpath here on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:22 IST
Visuals outside 10, Janpath (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni who is in the national capital visited 10 Janpath here on Wednesday. The visit comes in the backdrop of the reported discontent between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Sidhu had attacked the Channi government for not being able to fill up job vacancies in the state. He had questioned the government why it had failed to fill up one lakh job vacancies in the state. Earlier, Sidhu had slammed the state government and had urged them to not shy away from actual issues that Punjab people want to get resolved. He had also pointed out in his tweets that Punjab is the most indebted state of the country with debt accounting for 50 per cent of the state's GDP.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "Today, Punjab is the most indebted state in India. Debt accounts for 50 per cent of State GDP. Half of our expenditure is funded by expensive debt. Let's not derail from real issues to which every Punjabi and party worker demands a solution because there is #PunjabBeyond2022 #HaqiqatPunjabDi." (ANI)

