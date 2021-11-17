Assam and 'few' people to benefit from give and take policy on border: Meghalaya Congress

The Opposition Congress in Meghalaya on Tuesday claimed Assam and a ''few people'' are likely to benefit from the “give and take” policy adopted by the two neighbouring governments to solve the 49 year-old interstate boundary dispute.

The Congress also demanded that the findings of the Cabinet Minister-led Regional Committees should be made public before November 30.

“I'm so saddened (by the turn of events). If yesterday's program (joint meeting and inspection by chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya) was dominated by Assam, then (it is ) likely our neighbour will 'take' all from us. The 'give' bargain will benefit few,” Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh told PTI.

She said, “The village where the joint inspection took place is Langpih. However, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma termed that village as Lumpi.” Alleging that the Chief Minister was mum on the “strange name” given to Langpih on the posters and billboards for the event, the former cabinet minister stated, “He accepted the name Lumpi and this is the beginning of the 'take' in this one sided inter-state courtesy meet.” Stating that the Congress party will not keep silent on the issue of land ownership in the border regions, she said, “All findings of the Regional Committees of the 1st phase due for submission by November 30 should be made public.” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his counterpart HB Sarma took a chopper from Guwahati yesterday morning for a joint visit to disputed Langpih village in West Khasi Hills district.

The joint visit is the first such initiative at the Chief Ministers' level and is significant in view of the frequent clashes on the inter-state border where at least 12 areas of differences have been jointly identified by both the governments.

In 2010, four persons were shot dead by Assam Police at a busy market place at Langpih following which both the governments had met several times at the political as well as administrative levels to sort out the differences.

