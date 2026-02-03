Suspension Drama: Eight Opposition Members Ousted
Eight Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for 'unruly behaviour', sparking protests led by Rahul Gandhi. The suspension followed uproar over a disallowed citation from an unpublished memoir regarding the India-China 2020 conflict. The resolution was passed by voice vote amid chaos.
In a dramatic turn of events, eight Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for 'unruly behaviour' involving tearing and throwing papers at the Chair.
The suspension led to immediate protests by Congress, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, outside the Parliament building.
The tension in the House escalated when Gandhi was barred from citing a controversial memoir about the 2020 India-China conflict, resulting in the resolution's passage by voice vote amid uproar.
