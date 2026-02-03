Greenback Holds Steady Amid Economic Shifts and Geopolitical Developments

The dollar exhibited steadiness on Tuesday, bolstered by positive U.S. economic indicators and evolving expectations for Federal Reserve policy, despite looming fears of another government shutdown. The dollar index held firm, with the euro showing a slight increase to $1.1804.

Recent days have seen the dollar on firmer ground after Kevin Warsh's nomination as the prospective Fed chief, as markets anticipate his cautious approach towards rate cuts. Lee Hardman from MUFG indicated Warsh's likely initial support for lower rates, leading to expectations of the euro-dollar exchange rising above the 1.20 mark later this year.

Geopolitical tensions eased as the U.S. struck a trade deal with India and signaled resuming nuclear discussions with Iran. The Australian dollar saw a significant rise following a rate hike, while investors kept a close watch on upcoming monetary policy decisions and elections in other regions.

