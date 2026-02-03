Left Menu

Greenback Holds Steady Amid Economic Shifts and Geopolitical Developments

The dollar maintained stability as positive U.S. economic data and changing Federal Reserve expectations outweighed concerns about a potential government shutdown. Warsh's nomination as Fed chief influenced market sentiments. Meanwhile, global geopolitical developments and monetary decisions in Australia, Europe, and Japan also impacted currency movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:28 IST
Greenback Holds Steady Amid Economic Shifts and Geopolitical Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar exhibited steadiness on Tuesday, bolstered by positive U.S. economic indicators and evolving expectations for Federal Reserve policy, despite looming fears of another government shutdown. The dollar index held firm, with the euro showing a slight increase to $1.1804.

Recent days have seen the dollar on firmer ground after Kevin Warsh's nomination as the prospective Fed chief, as markets anticipate his cautious approach towards rate cuts. Lee Hardman from MUFG indicated Warsh's likely initial support for lower rates, leading to expectations of the euro-dollar exchange rising above the 1.20 mark later this year.

Geopolitical tensions eased as the U.S. struck a trade deal with India and signaled resuming nuclear discussions with Iran. The Australian dollar saw a significant rise following a rate hike, while investors kept a close watch on upcoming monetary policy decisions and elections in other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026