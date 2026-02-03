Left Menu

Sunetra Pawar: Guardian Minister of Beed and Pune

Sunetra Pawar has been appointed as the guardian minister of Beed and Pune districts, succeeding her late husband Ajit Pawar. Following a tragic plane crash, she is named Deputy Chief Minister and takes on her husband's former roles, while the finance portfolio is retained by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In a recent development, Sunetra Pawar has been appointed as the guardian minister for the Beed and Pune districts, positions once held by her late husband Ajit Pawar. Her appointment follows the untimely death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district last week.

Sunetra Pawar, sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, has now assumed responsibility for the departments of excise, sports, and minority welfare. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken over the finance portfolio. This reallocation of roles follows Ajit Pawar's service in government, where he was a pivotal figure holding portfolios in finance, state excise, sports, and minority welfare.

The decision to appoint Sunetra as the guardian minister highlights her new role in Maharashtra's political landscape, as she steps into significant positions at a crucial moment for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

