Parliament meant for discussion, not for tearing papers and dancing: Anurag Thakur

In an apparent dig at opposition parties ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said Parliament is meant for discussion and not for dancing and tearing papers.

He also suggested that 75 topics of national and human interests should be selected for discussion in Parliament to mark 75 years of India's independence.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC), Thakur emphasised the need for quality debates in legislatures and said efforts should me made to further enhance the standard of deliberations.

Without mentioning the opposition and disruptions created by it in previous sessions of Parliament, Thakur said, ''Parliament is meant for discussion and not for tearing papers and dancing on tables...it can be done on roads.'' Parliament witnessed unruly scenes in previous sessions during the passage of farm laws and discussion on various issues, with some parliamentarians tearing papers and some opposition members climbing atop the table of the Rajya Sabha Secretary General.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Thakur urged presiding officers to consider associating university students with legislatures so that they can help raise the standard of research.

He also recalled how during his maiden speech in Lok Sabha then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee gave him confidence and ensured that there was a cordial atmosphere in the House.

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 29 and is likely to conclude on December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)