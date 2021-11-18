PM Modi honoured VVIP area Amethi’s poor daughter: Irani

Left Menu

Amethi was always known as a VVIP area but it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who honoured its daughter from a poor family with Padma Bhushan, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.Amethi MP Irani made the remark apparently referring to the failure of Gandhi familys long association with the constituency in bestowing any such honour on an Amethi resident.The daughter of Amethi, Sudha Singh was honoured with Padma Bhushan by the PM.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amethi was always known as a “VVIP area” but it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who honoured its “daughter” from a poor family with Padma Bhushan, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.

Amethi MP Irani made the remark apparently referring to the failure of Gandhi family’s long association with the constituency in bestowing any such honour on an Amethi resident.

''The daughter of Amethi, Sudha Singh was honoured with Padma Bhushan by the PM. She is the daughter of a poor family,” Irani said.

“Amethi was known as a VVIP area for a long time but such an honour was never given to any daughter of a poor family,'' Smriti said, addressing a gathering at a blanket distribution program here.

''I thank the PM for honouring the daughter of a poor family,'' she said. Irani is on a two-day tour to her parliamentary constituency.

Referring to the Prime Minister's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, she said all the people in the country work sincerely and honestly because of which they are not only on the path of progress but are also always ready in the service of the country.

''Due to the prime minister's effort to make India self-reliant, the country is progressing rapidly,” she said.

She said due to the efforts of the prime minister, she “dedicated a soil testing laboratory to the people of Amethi today”.

Irani also laid foundation stones for 85 roads to be built at the cost of Rs 16 crore by the district panchayat and inaugurated a cow shelter constructed at the cost of Rs 1.75 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

