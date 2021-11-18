Germany will not take in refugees from Belarus-Polish border - interior minister

Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart.

"We will not take in refugees," Seehofer said during a news conference in Warsaw. "We will not bow to the pressure and say 'we are taking refugees into European countries' because this is would mean implementing the very basis of this perfidious strategy."

He added: "We are talking about an irregular and perfidious migration which is being organized by Belarus with a degree of support from Russia. The Poles are not only following their own interests. They are also acting in the interests of the whole European Union." (Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska and Joseph Nasr Editing by Madeline Chambers)

