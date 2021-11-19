PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Nanak, Rani Lakshmibai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on his birth anniversary, saying his vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires people.Modi also paid tributes to Rani Lakshmibai, the Jhansi queen who had died fighting the British forces, saying she has a special place in the history of India and her bravery will not be forgotten by generations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on his birth anniversary, saying his vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires people.
Modi also paid tributes to Rani Lakshmibai, the Jhansi queen who had died fighting the British forces, saying she has a special place in the history of India and her bravery will not be forgotten by generations. The prime minister is travelling to Jhansi on Friday to launch development projects and also to hand over indigenous defence equipment to the three military chiefs. Offering homage to the first Sikh guru, he tweeted, ''On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's emphasis on serving others is also very motivating.'' PTI KR KJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
