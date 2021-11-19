PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in 1917.

''I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary,'' Modi tweeted.

