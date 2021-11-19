Defeat of BJP's arrogance, Rahul Gandhi proved correct: Adhir Chowdhury on repeal of farm laws

Describing the Centre's decision to withdraw the three farm laws as ''defeat of BJP's arrogance'', Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury on Friday said the BJP government ''swallowed the humble pie'' sensing ominous outcome in the upcoming assembly polls.

Chowdhury, also a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), said the party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier predicted that the Centre would be forced to withdraw the three laws, and his ''prophecy'' has been fulfilled.

''It is indeed a historic victory for the farmers. Since Independence, the country has never witnessed such a massive protest by farmers. The BJP initially thought this protest would fizzle out, as it believes that it is the only disciplined political force in the country. ''The BJP and our prime minister misjudged the fighting spirit of the farmers. This is a defeat of BJP’s arrogance,'' Chowdhury told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that his government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers over the past year, and appealed to the agitators to return home.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Union government, Chowdhury said, ''You (BJP) called the farmers terrorists, anti-nationals, ‘goonda’ (thugs), and now you are apologizing to them. What about the death of so many farmers? What answers do you have for their families? ''The BJP was forced to withdraw the laws as it is sensed ominous outcome in the upcoming assembly polls. They think that they might salvage the situation by pacifying the masses, but it’s too late. You should have taken the right decision at the right time. The BJP now thinks this move will help them seal an alliance with Amarinder Singh in Punjab.'' Slamming the detractors of Rahul Gandhi, the West Bengal Congress chief further said that those who had ridiculed the leader, called him ''Pappu'' should realise that ''his prophecy has been proved correct'' as it was he who had first predicted that the Centre would be forced to withdraw the farm laws.

''This is not the first time. On many other occasions, Rahul Gandhi has been proved correct. Be it the government's handling of the COVID-19 situation, nationwide lockdown, India-China issue or the farm laws. He had said in January that the Centre will be forced to withdraw the laws. He was right,'' Chowdhury maintained.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the PM, earlier in the day, insisted that the laws were for the benefit of farmers.

He then apologised to the people of the country for the three laws, while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

Hundreds of farmers had been protesting at Delhi's borders since November last year seeking the rollback of Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, besides a new law to guarantee MSP for crops. Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and some other states are scheduled to be held in the first half of 2022.

