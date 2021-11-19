Centre's decision to roll back farm laws taken in view of upcoming assembly elections: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal party's National President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday said that the Centre's decision to roll back farm laws was taken in view of upcoming assembly elections in five states. Speaking to ANI, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "What will happen to the 700-750 farmers who died in the farmers' agitation so far? The government has taken this step in view of the elections to be held in five crucial assembly states."

Yadav further said if this time the problem of Minimum Support Support (MSP) is not fixed, the farmers will not benefit. "The government has taken this step for the sake of vote bank. The people of Uttar Pradesh are not stupid who do not understand this move. People understand everything and will vote against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for assembly polls in 2022. Apart from this, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Gujarat will go for assembly polls as well in 2022. "Farmers can't get benefits until electricity rates are cut and MSP is implemented with a new approach. This (repeal of three farm laws) has been done to woo farmers but the people can't be fooled. They know everything and will vote against BJP," Yadav said in Delhi.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

