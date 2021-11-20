QUOTES-Reactions to not guilty verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

A jury acquitted https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jury-rittenhouse-murder-trial-deliberate-fourth-day-2021-11-19 Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, on Friday on all charges relating to his fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third during last year's tumultuous racial justice protests in Wisconsin, determining the teenager had acted in self-defense.

The following are reactions to the verdict: DAVID HANCOCK, RITTENHOUSE FAMILY SPOKESPERSON, TO REUTERS

"We are all so very happy that Kyle can live his life as a free and innocent man, but in this whole situation there are no winners, there are two people who lost their lives and that's not lost on us at all." KAREN BLOOM AND JOHN HUBER, ANTHONY HUBER'S FAMILY, IN STATEMENT

"Today's verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son. It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street. We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials, and our justice system." DERRICK JOHNSON, NAACP PRESIDENT AND CEO, ON TWITTER

"The verdict in the #KyleRittenhouseTrial is a reminder of the treacherous role that white supremacy and privilege play within our justice system." NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION ON TWITTER

"A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed." JUMAANE WILLIAMS, DEMOCRATIC POLITICIAN, ON TWITTER

"What's the value of white tears (not even that many) in this country? Clearly more than Black lives and those who fight for them. Maybe close to the value America puts on guns, depending on whose hands they're in." MADISON CAWTHORN, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE FROM NORTH CAROLINA, ON INSTAGRAM VIDEO

"Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty my friends. You have a right to defend yourselves. Be armed, be dangerous and be moral." AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION ON TWITTER

"Despite Kyle Rittenhouse's conscious decision to travel across state lines and injure one person and take the lives of two people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, he was not held responsible for his actions. Unfortunately, this is not surprising." RON JOHNSON, U.S. SENATOR FROM WISCONSIN, ON TWITTER

"I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild." BEN CRUMP, CIVIL RIGHTS LAWYER, ON TWITTER

"The Rittenhouse case has pulled back the curtain on profound cracks in our justice system - from deep bias routinely and unabashedly displayed by the judge, to apathy of officers who witnessed Rittenhouse's actions and did nothing." BLACK VOTERS MATTER GROUP ON TWITTER

"Disappointed but not surprised. This is not justice. This is not accountability. However, this is America."

