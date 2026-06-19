Bosnian band's viral anthem echoes World Cup dreams

When Bosnian band ​Dubioza Kolektiv released "U.S.A." back in ​2011, they never ‌imagined their satirical ​song about leaving Bosnia for a better life in America would become ‌their nation’s unofficial soccer anthem 15 years later. The song captured the disillusionment of young people who had hoped for a better ‌life abroad. Its catchy chorus - "I am from Bosnia, take me ‌to America" - reflected a tongue-in-cheek take on migration and the "American dream". The song took on a new life this year when the soccer ⁠team's shock ​playoff win over ⁠Italy sent them to the World Cup for only the second time ⁠since independence, bringing joy to a nation still suffering the ​effects of devastating war in the 1990s. Dubioza Kolektiv updated ⁠the lyrics to celebrate Bosnia's journey to this month's tournament, where they ⁠have ​drawn one and lost one game so far in Group B.

They also released a new music video ⁠filmed in one of Sarajevo’s neighbourhoods, turning a song about leaving home into ⁠a ⁠rallying cry for national pride. The video has been seen millions of times on YouTube.