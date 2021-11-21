Left Menu

Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia's Pashinyan, Kremlin says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 15:32 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed Nagorno-Karabakh and measures to stabilise the situation there during a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement without elaborating.

On Tuesday, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire at their border after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave that killed at least 6,500 people.

