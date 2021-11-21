Left Menu

After Cabinet reshuffle, Rajasthan govt appoints six MLAs as advisors to CM Ashok Gehlot

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:46 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the Cabinet reshuffle today, the Rajasthan government on Sunday evening appointed six MLAs as advisors to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The six MLAs are Jitendra Singh, Babulal Nagar, Rajkumar Sharma, Sanyam Lodha, Ramkesh Meena and Danish Abrar.

In a much-awaited Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, as many as 15 ministers-- 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state-- were inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet on Sunday afternoon. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan here.

Eleven Cabinet ministers are Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat. Zahida Khan, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudda and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as Ministers of State. (ANI)

