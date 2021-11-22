Left Menu

Four Sudanese political detainees to be released- official sources

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 22-11-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 02:26 IST
Four Sudanese political detainees to be released- official sources
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Four Sudanese political detainees will be released on Sunday night following an agreement to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed by him and the military following a coup, official sources said.

The four were Sudanese Congress Party leader Omer Eldigair, SPLM-N rebel group deputy head and former Hamdok advisor Yasir Arman, Sudanese Baath Party head Ali Alrayah Alsanhouri, and Siddig al-Sadig al-Mahdi of the Umma Party, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021