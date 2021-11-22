Punjab polls: Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month for women if AAP wins

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that Rs 1,000 per month will be transferred into the accounts of all women in Punjab if his party AAP is voted to power in the 2022 assembly polls. "Today I want to make an announcement. Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Punjab. We will transfer Rs 1,000 every month into the accounts of every woman who is more than 18 years old in the state," he said, adding to the list of freebies promised by him.

Elderly women who are getting an old-age pension will continue to get that in addition to the Rs 1,000 to be credited into their accounts, Kejriwal, who started his two-day Punjab visit on Monday, said while addressing a gathering here.

Under the AAP's 'Mission Punjab', Kejriwal will visit various places in the state in the next month to rally support for the upcoming state electi polls.

The AAP, founded in 2012, had emerged as the main opposition in Punjab in the last assembly election but party leaders had admitted that they were expecting the party to fare better. Kejriwal has already promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household in Punjab, 24-hour electricity supply, and free treatment and medicines at government hospitals if voted to power in the assembly elections due early next year.

