Romania's president nominates Nicolae Ciuca as PM designate

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis nominated retired four-star army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister designate, as expected, on Monday, hoping to end a two-month long political stalemate.

"We've been working to create this solid coalition, and this government that is able to ensure Romania's stability ... Romanians are waiting for solutions to fight the impact of pandemic and the energy crisis," Ciuca told reporters.

Ciuca, 54, a Liberal currently serving as caretaker defence minister, served in U.S.-led military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is expected to easily win a parliamentary vote of confidence as his coalition controls 65% of seats.

