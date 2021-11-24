Cong meet tomorrow to discuss strategy for Winter Session of Parliament
Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Congress has scheduled a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group on November 25.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 14:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Congress has scheduled a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group on November 25. The meeting will take place at the residence of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.
The agenda of the meeting is to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Congress
- Sonia
- Winter Session
- Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak opposition join hands to counter Imran Khan govt in Parliament over inflation
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
Indian National Congress should be renamed 'I Need Commission': BJP on fresh Rafale revelations
Manipur Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi, discuss political situation in state
Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill passed by Parliament