Cong meet tomorrow to discuss strategy for Winter Session of Parliament

Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Congress has scheduled a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group on November 25.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 14:01 IST
Congress logo . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Congress has scheduled a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group on November 25. The meeting will take place at the residence of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

The agenda of the meeting is to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29. (ANI)

