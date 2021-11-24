Left Menu

12 Meghalaya Cong MLAs, including Mukul Sangma, join Trinamool Congress, say party sources

A senior leader of the TMC said with the new MLAs, the Trinamool Congress has become the principal opposition party in the state.Sources said that with an eye on the Meghalaya polls in 2023, team members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor are in Shillong to weigh in TMCs options in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:16 IST
The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, have joined the party.

Sangma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, was reportedly unhappy with the Congress's top leadership. A senior leader of the TMC said with the new MLAs, the Trinamool Congress has become the principal opposition party in the state.

Sources said that with an eye on the Meghalaya polls in 2023, team members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor are in Shillong to weigh in TMC's options in the state. In 2012, the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress was formally launched with an intention to contest from 35 of the state's 60 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

