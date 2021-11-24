Left Menu

Try to win record number of seats in 2022 Gujarat polls: Shah to BJP workers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked BJP workers in Gujarat to help the local leadership in winning a record number of seats in the next Assembly polls due in late 2022.The BJP Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar was addressing party workers virtually at a gathering in Surat city.The 2022 Assembly polls are approaching.

''The 2022 Assembly polls are approaching. Party's leadership has set a target of winning the polls with a record number of seats. I want BJP workers to cooperate with the state unit president CR Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in breaking all previous records by winning the highest number of seats after independence,'' Shah said in his address to workers at ''Sneh Milan'' gathering.

In 2017, the BJP had won nearly 100 seats in the 182-member assembly.

Shah congratulated the city dwellers on Surat retaining its position as India's second cleanest city in the latest 'Swachh Bharat Survekshan'.

The BJP leader urged people to take a pledge to ensure Surat city bags the first position in the next cleanliness survey.

He thanked the people of Surat for making the BJP victorious in different elections continuously for nearly 32 years now.

''Surat is among those few cities where people from almost all the states reside. That is why the city is called 'Laghu Bharat' (Mini India). Thus, a victory in Surat means a mandate by the entire country,'' said Shah.

According to Shah, Surat is the ''centre of Gujarat' trade'' and plays a vital role in India's economy and its GDP growth.

He exuded confidence that Surat will play an important role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

