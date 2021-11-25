Left Menu

UP: BSP Legislature Party leader resigns as MLA, quits outfit

BSP Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Shah Alam, on Thursday resigned as an MLA and from his party, saying their chief Mayawati does not trust him. In such a situation, Alam said he is resigning as an MLA and the BSP Legislature Party leader.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 18:25 IST
UP: BSP Legislature Party leader resigns as MLA, quits outfit
  • Country:
  • India

BSP Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Shah Alam, on Thursday resigned as an MLA and from his party, saying their chief Mayawati does not trust him. Alam, however, did not disclose the party he is intended to join.

''I am mentally disturbed and I have no intention of going to any party right now. I will rest for a few days, '' he said. ''I have resigned from the BSP and the Assembly because there was lack of trust between our party leader Mayawati and me. When our leader does not have faith in us, then what will we do by staying in the party,'' Alam told PTI. In a letter to the BSP supremo, the Mubarakpur MLA said, ''You have given me ticket of MLA twice in 2012 and 2017 from Mubarakpur and I also won the elections. From 2012 till now, I have been a party loyalist and have fulfilled every responsibility given by you.'' ''But after the meeting with you held on November 21, I realised that you are not satisfied with my work in spite of complete loyalty and sincerity,'' he said. In such a situation, Alam said he is resigning as an MLA and the BSP Legislature Party leader. He urged Mayawati to accept his resignation. Earlier this year, BSP leader Lalji Verma was expelled from the party for anti-party activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021