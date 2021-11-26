Left Menu

BJP will form govt in Maharashtra by March 2022, claims Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Maharashtra by March 2022.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 14:53 IST
Union Minister Narayan Rane. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Maharashtra by March 2022. While speaking to the media, Rane said, "Very soon BJP will form the government in March and you will see the expected change."

Further asked how BJP will form the government in March, Rane said, "Some talk that has to be kept secret. The three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will not be surviving for long in Maharashtra." Shiv Sena had parted ways with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly polls and formed the government with the NCP and the Congress after the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

